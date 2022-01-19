Sidney Poitier’s cause of death revealed

Sidney Poitier‘s cause of death has been revealed.

Poitier died from a combination of heart failure, Alzheimer’s dementia and prostate cancer.

The iconic actor died at his home in Beverly Hills on Jan. 6, 2022, at the age of 94.

The official death certificate — which has been obtained by TMZ — also confirmed his occupation.

Poitier was the first Black winner of the Best Actor Oscar for his work on Lilies of the Field, and his death was announced by Fred Mitchell, the minister of foreign affairs in the Bahamas.

Mitchell said at the time: “We’ve lost a great Bahamian and I’ve lost a personal friend.”

However, the cause of death was not revealed at the time.

Poitier grew up in the Bahamas but was granted US citizenship after being born unexpectedly in Miami while his parents were visiting the U.S. He relocated to America when he was 15, landing his first movie role in 1955’s Blackboard Jungle.

He was first nominated for an Oscar in 1958 for The Defiant Ones and made history with his win six years later.

Continue reading on the next page.