Diana Destin is a brand cultivator, health equity champion, and disruptor with a commitment and passion for making a meaningful and measurable difference in the lives of patients suffering from chronic illnesses. As a clinical creative with a PharmD background, Destin leverages her unique outside-in-perspective to create captivating brand stories that can deeply resonate with audiences, build brand equity, and elevate the voice of the consumer.

Destin has spent the last seven years at J&J: Innovative Medicine, supporting some of its largest brand portfolios across both hematology and solid tumor. Some of her key brand experiences include supporting DARZALEX, the launch of DARZALEX FASPRO, ERLEADA, AKEEGA as well as spearheading the award-winning multicultural educational platform called ‘Talk That Talk®’ to address health inequities in the prostate cancer space.

Destin took time out to talk to rolling out about the inspirational work she’s been doing in such a short time.

What is your profession, what is your company name, what are your responsibilities and why did you select your career?

I am currently a Product Director at Johnson and Johnson under their Innovative Medicine Division. I support our Commercial Oncology (Solid Tumor) organization with a focus on prostate cancer.

As a Black woman, what do you consider your superpower(s) to be?

As a Black woman, I would say I’ve over time developed the superpower of discernment. As I reflect on my career thus far, I’ve learned that discernment is critical in both your professional and personal life. Discernment is what enables you to make thoughtful decisions to ensure you are designing the career and life that you want. Discernment is what has helped me assess what opportunities I accept and which ones I turn down. Discernment serves as my internal barometer so I can ask myself if an opportunity is something I want for myself or someone else’s expectations.

What thoughtful or encouraging piece of advice would you give to your younger self?

If I had the chance to speak to my younger self, I would remind her that she is and always will be enough. Other’s expectations of what you should do and what heights you should reach for must never dictate what you truly want for yourself. More importantly, do not run away from failure. Failure is never a reflection of your worth, but an opportunity for you to tap into your ‘unknown’ superpowers to grow into an even better version of yourself.

Why is it important for more experienced Black women to reach back and help younger women of color?

Generational prosperity for Black women can only take root when we tap into our superpowers as a community. For each challenge and obstacle a Black woman faces, doors open, ceilings shatter for others behind her to reach newer heights. Reflecting on my own career, I could not be more grateful for my squad of Black women who offer their listening ear, sage advice, and remind me of my greatness when I’ve lost sight of it. For the next generation, my seat at the table allows me to help elevate and guide them so they can learn from my mistakes and take flight to embrace their own destiny.

Share three career highlights.

I would say that my career in many ways is still in its infancy but there are some moments I’ve been incredibly proud of, including:

For the last three years, I’ve had the honor of leading a cross-functional team to launch $10MM omnichannel campaign, Talk That Talk® driving +2 point growth in multicultural segments vs. market and delivering 862MM+ impressions, 80K+ PSA screenings, 10K+ prostate cancer diagnosis. To date, this campaign has won two awards including Johnson & Johnson’s Global DE&I award and the Coalition of Blacks Against Cancer: ‘The Spirit of the Fight Award’.

In addition to these awards, last fall, I had the pleasure of being recognized by the Association of National Advertisers as Rising Star (Under 30) for my competence, aptitude, leadership and professionalism for the campaign, Talk That Talk®.

Serving as a health equity champion, I’ve also had the opportunity to sit on numerous panels including (1) J&J’s Culturally Inclusive and Relevant Summit, (2) BlackDoctor.org’s Community Voices in Health Equity Summit, and (3) Meta’s Health Summit.