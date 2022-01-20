Brittany Renner confronts misogynistic podcast hosts (video)

Brittany Renner has continued to fight back against social media troll with a platform.

The model, who first came to prominence over Instagram, recently went on DJ Akademiks‘ “Off The Record” podcast with the hosts of the “Fresh&Fit Podcast.” The “Fresh&Fit Podcast” brings on various popular social media men and women to discuss topics around dating. Based on the clips “Fresh&Fit” released to promote episodes, the titles of episodes and the segments that consistently go viral from the podcast, the goal of the show is to get views by degrading women to their faces.

Renner has been an easy target for social media users to mock over the years. She’s had public relationships with multiple celebrities. She wrote an entire book about said relationships and played along with the internet’s jokes of trapping her baby’s father, Charlotte Hornets forward PJ Washington. However, on Akademiks’ podcast, she was not laughing at all.

“You’ve warned guys about girls like me, so tell me about girls like me,” Renner told the “Fresh&Fit” hosts. “Humor me.”

One of the hosts clarified he meant women in general.

“No, don’t [say] ‘women in general’ because you specifically said before we got on here that you did say you warn guys about girls like me,” Renner said. “So now that we’re face to face, what kind of girl am I?”

Myron Gaines, another “Fresh&Fit” co-host, responded.

“You’re not special,” Gaines said.”You’re like other girls. You’re like other women that like …”

Renner responded before Gaines could finish his sentence.

“So what makes you special then?” Renner asked.

Gaines slapped the table and looked away for a beat in a moment of frustration.

“I never said I was,” Gaines said.

Renner then asked the question that antagonizes the entire “Fresh&Fit” platform.

