Sen. Mitch McConnell said Blacks voted in same high ratio ‘as Americans’

Sen. Mitch McConnell ignited a firestorm in the American heartland when he said that Blacks have voted at the same ratio as “Americans.”

Some say it was a slip of the tongue. Others believe the slip was of the Freudian variety where a person accidentally and inconveniently utters publicly what they have harbored beneath the surface for a long time.

The remarks were made at a press conference following the Senate voting down the John Lewis Voting Rights Act. The bill sought to stem what many views as the systemic erosion of Black citizens’ right to vote without interference.

“Well the concern is misplaced, because if you look at the statistics, African American voters are voting in just as high a percentage as Americans,” McConnell responded, Newsweek reported.

Listen to McConnell as he entertains a journalist’s inquiry about the Senate’s emphatic rejection of the voting rights bill.

In case you missed it, Mitch McConnell said the quiet part out loud last night: “African-American voters are voting in just as high a percentage as Americans.” Make sure everyone sees this.pic.twitter.com/ReOvHGJcnI — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) January 20, 2022

Some Twitter users came to McConnell’s defense, saying that the longtime U.S. Senator and staunch Donald Trump ally, who turns 80 in February, meant to say this: “African American voters are voting in just as high a percentage as White Americans.”

Others weren’t sure that McConnell didn’t inadvertently state what White supremacists have always believed since Africans were dragged ashore 400 years ago.

What do you think about McConnell’s pronouncements?

Sen. Mitch McConnell: “African American voters are voting in just as high a percentage as Americans.” McConnell did not misspeak. In one quote, he summarized the entire GOP worldview. They think it’s a White nation and anyone who isn’t White isn’t a true American. — Bryan Behar (@bryanbehar) January 20, 2022

Republican racism, republican communism and republican hypocrisy. — D_Hitch (@D_HITCH) January 20, 2022