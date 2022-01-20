 Skip to content

Sen. Mitch McConnell said Blacks voted in same high ratio ‘as Americans’

By Terry Shropshire | Jan 20, 2022

Sen. Mitch McConnell (Photo credit: Shutterstock.com / Christopher Holloran)

Sen. Mitch McConnell ignited a firestorm in the American heartland when he said that Blacks have voted at the same ratio as “Americans.”


Some say it was a slip of the tongue. Others believe the slip was of the Freudian variety where a person accidentally and inconveniently utters publicly what they have harbored beneath the surface for a long time.

The remarks were made at a press conference following the Senate voting down the John Lewis Voting Rights Act. The bill sought to stem what many views as the systemic erosion of Black citizens’ right to vote without interference.


“Well the concern is misplaced, because if you look at the statistics, African American voters are voting in just as high a percentage as Americans,” McConnell responded, Newsweek reported

Listen to McConnell as he entertains a journalist’s inquiry about the Senate’s emphatic rejection of the voting rights bill.

Some Twitter users came to McConnell’s defense, saying that the longtime U.S. Senator and staunch Donald Trump ally, who turns 80 in February, meant to say this: “African American voters are voting in just as high a percentage as White Americans.” 

Others weren’t sure that McConnell didn’t inadvertently state what White supremacists have always believed since Africans were dragged ashore 400 years ago.

What do you think about McConnell’s pronouncements?

Category:
Tags: , , , ,

Donald Trump Jr. clowned for cosigning Nicki Minaj’s vaccine conspiracy theory

US Senate candidate employs unusual prop in campaign ad (video)

Florida governor pushing for new police force that can arrest voters

Senator Jon Ossoff introduces bill to ban Congress members from trading stock

Joe Biden, VP Harris visit AUC; demand passage of John Lewis Voting Rights Act

Secretary Marty Walsh wants more Black Americans to achieve middle-class wages


Join Our Newsletter

Get the latest news from Rolling Out.