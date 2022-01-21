Spike Lee making history with lifetime achievement award

Many people may be surprised to learn that director Spike Lee is about to become the first African American to ever receive the lifetime achievement award from the Directors Guild of America.

The writer, director, producer and oftentimes the actor in such classics as Malcolm X, Do the Right Thing, She’s Gotta Have it, Jungle Fever and School Daze will become just the 35th director to receive such an honor in the 86-year history of the DGA.

It probably shouldn’t come as a surprise after the decades it took for Lee to win his first and only Academy Award in 2017 for BlacKkKlansman. Lee, however, is still trying to win his first directing Oscar after being nominated five times (Do The Right Thing for Original Screenplay, 4 Little Girls for Documentary Feature, and BlacKkKlansman for Best Picture, Director and Best Adapted Screenplay).

“Icon. Trailblazer. Visionary. Spike Lee has changed the face of cinema, and there is no single word that encapsulates his significance to the craft of directing,” said Lesli Linka Glatter, DGA president.

“From his groundbreaking Do the Right Thing, BlacKkKlansman, and everything in-between–to his signature ‘double dolly’ shot, Spike is an innovator on so many levels,” Glatter continues. “His bold and passionate storytelling over the past three decades has masterfully entertained, as it held a stark mirror to our society and culture. And while he is no stranger to huge commercial success, he is also the beating heart of independent film. Even as countless filmmakers call Spike their mentor and inspiration, he continues to devote his time to teaching future generations how to make their mark. We are thrilled to present Spike with the DGA’s highest honor.”