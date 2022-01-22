Tye White discloses what Michael K. Williams taught him, talks about new series

Tye White is ready to take the next step in his career. Recently, NBC premiered a new comedy series he stars in called “American Auto.”

During an interview with rolling out, White talked about the series and his working relationship with the late Michael K. Williams.

Your upcoming NBC Series “American Auto” is by the creators of “The Office” and “Superstore.” How would you describe the show?

I have never had, and I mean this honestly, I’ve never had this much fun working on any project I’ve ever worked on. That comes with the material. It’s meant to be lighter, it’s meant to make people laugh, so going to work every day was a joy. Literally, our goal was to make each other laugh. Whereas when you’re doing some dramatic pieces and it’s heavy, you’re coming in killing somebody or having to confess that you’re gay, as anybody knows from another project I worked on. That material was heavy, it weighs you down and you need a certain mindset coming in. This one, you bring positive energy and it filters through the cast.