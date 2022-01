Denise Woods, an internationally renowned and highly sought-after Hollywood voice coach, spoke with rolling out’s Tigner about her new book The Power of Voice.

Denise has worked with some Hollywood’s great performers such as Mahershala Ali Will Smith, and Idris Elba to Kirsten Dunst and Jessica Chastain.

