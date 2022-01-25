 Skip to content

Tiffany Haddish prayed for ‘a new man,’ then got 4

By rolling | Jan 25, 2022

Tiffany Haddish (Photo credit: Bang Media)

Tiffany Haddish has joked she prayed for “a new man” before she got arrested by four police officers.


The 42-year-old actress was arrested in Georgia at around 4 am on Jan. 14, as she was allegedly falling asleep behind the wheel of a vehicle, and she has now addressed her DUI arrest for the first time.

Appearing on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” she quipped: “I can say this, Jimmy …


“I’ve been praying to God to send me a new man. A good man. And God went ahead and sent me four … in uniform.”

Haddish — who was only in police custody for a short time and was released by 6:30 am after posting a bond of $1,666 — admitted she has a “great lawyer” and she’s sure they will “work it out.”

She added: “And now I got a really great lawyer, and we’re going to work it out. I’ve got to get my asking of things to God a little better!”

