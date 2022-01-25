Ye West promises to be ‘the best dad’

Ye West has vowed to be “the best dad” to his children.

The “Stronger” rapper — who has North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, with estranged wife Kim Kardashian West — insisted he doesn’t care how he is portrayed by his former spouse and her family, as long as they don’t try to “play” with his kids.

He said: “I’m still going to be the best dad.”

“They can go on ‘SNL’ and make jokes. They can make jokes in the media. They can plant stories about whoever I’m dating. They can block deals or do whatever that type of stuff, but I’m going to tell you straight up: Don’t play with my kids.

“Whoever y’all work for — whoever y’all think the family is working for — I’m telling you right now, don’t play with my children … It’s going to be all legal baby.

Ye recently bought a house across the street from the abode he used to share with Kardashian in California’s Hidden Hills and he explained the property was to be closer to his children and couldn’t understand why it was “flipped” into being portrayed as a negative move.

