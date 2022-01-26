DJ GallixC wants to take listeners to a different space with his mixes

Branden Castillo, also known as DJ GallixC, is a DJ based out of Orlando, Florida. Castillo talked with rolling out about how he found his love for music, how TikTok has helped his career, and how he’s able to grab people’s attention through his unique mixes.

How did you come up with the name DJ GallixC?

My first DJ name was BC Live. It was my Twitter name growing up, and it was like “Branden Castillo Live.” I was like, people know me by that persona, so I’ll go with it. And then I was really playing just all kinds of genres of music. When I play, I like to just really take people to a different place. Going along with the whole theme of space, I’ve always liked space, so I’m trying to take people to a different galaxy, and I want to take them out of this world, off of the planet, and it’s just about the music. It kind of all ties in together with my DJ persona.

How are you able to take people to a different galaxy in your music?

It definitely comes with playing a lot of different genres of music. I don’t like to stay in a box. If you’re on my page, you don’t know what you’re going to find. I think the only thing I haven’t really done yet, is country music. Don’t get me wrong, I love some country music and I’ve grown to love it. I’ve killed several country weddings, I just haven’t made the content for it, and it kind of just passes me by. But that’s the thing it first starts off with, like playing different genres of music, but also the experience that I try to provide when I DJ, especially live. I’m out on the dance floor. I’m in the crowd, I’m turning up, I’m jumping up and down, you would think I was attending the party. I think that’s part of that experience that it’s like “Yo, who is this guy? Is he from this planet?”

Continue reading on the next page.