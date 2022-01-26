James Harden frustrated with the Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets have hit some major roadblocks this season, and now things are beginning to get worse.

Kevin Durant will be sidelined for the next few weeks with an injury, and Kyrie Irving is still only allowed to play away games since he’s not vaccinated.

This leaves James Harden in the middle of everything, as he’s been trying to carry the load without his two other star teammates, and frustration is building up within him.

According to Jake Fischer from Bleacher Report, Harden has not enjoyed living in Brooklyn and has voiced his frustration regarding Irving’s part-time playing status.

After their loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Jan. 25, Harden voiced his frustration to the media.

“Of course, I’m frustrated because we’re not healthy, there’s a lot of inconsistency for whatever reason,” Harden said. “Injuries, COVID, whatever you want to call it, so yeah, it is frustrating. I think everyone in this organization is frustrated because we are better than our record is and we should be on the way up. So that’s all it is.”

There is still a lot of the season left to play, and the Nets are at the top of the Eastern Conference, but it is evident in Harden’s comments that he wants to win now.