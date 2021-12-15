James Harden, Odell Beckham Jr., many athletes shut down by COVID outbreak

Multiple marquee professional athletes and coaches in the sports world have been shut down by the significant reemergence of the novel coronavirus in recent days.

In total, 75 players have reportedly contracted COVID-19 in the past two days, according to ESPN’s Adam Shefter. This includes the transcendent players including James Harden of the New Jersey Nets in the NBA and Odell Beckham Jr. in the NFL. Depending on which sport, the athletes can expect to miss several games and important upcoming matchups.

Also, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and head coach Kevin Stefansky, are among nine players that have contracted a breakthrough version of the coronavirus. There is speculation that their NFL matchup on Sunday may have to be postponed. In the NBA, only two games were delayed to another day so far.

Harden’s absence will be significant since the Nets are a title-contending team and currently sport the best record in the NBA’s Eastern Conference. The team’s situation is exacerbated because dynamic point guard Kyrie Irving has already chosen to sit out the season so far after refusing to take the vaccine.

New York City prohibits unvaccinated citizens from entering public places without proof of being inoculated, which includes the Nets’ Barclay Center located in Brooklyn.

Beckham, who is often referred to by his initials OBJ, is also significant since the Los Angeles Rams are fighting for a high playoff spot in the NFC Conference of the NFL. He had just caught his third touchdown pass in his third consecutive game in a win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021.

The Rams have not only shut down Beckham for this Sunday’s game, the organization shut down the entire facility on Tuesday, De. 15, 2021.