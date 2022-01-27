Shedeur Sanders signs another historic NIL deal

The Jackson State football program has made history once again.

On Jan. 27, Front Office Sports reported Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders has signed a name, image and likeness endorsement deal with Gatorade. He is the first HBCU athlete to sign a NIL deal with the brand, as UCONN guard Paige Bueckers was the latest college star announced to join Gatorade.

“Being the first HBCU athlete to sign [a] NIL deal with Gatorade, that’s legendary,” Sanders said in a video. “I’m honored to represent this brand. Shedeur Sanders — the work has just begun.”

Shedeur, son of JSU head coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, also has deals with Beats By Dre and Tom Brady’s apparel brand. As a freshman this past season, Sanders threw for 3,231 yards and 30 touchdowns to eight interceptions. He became the first HBCU player to win the Jerry Rice Award, which goes to the best freshman in the Football Championship Subdivision.

Jackson State won a Southwestern Athletic Conference championship before suffering a season-ending loss to South Carolina State in the Celebration Bowl, unofficially labeled the Black college football national championship. JSU returns Shedeur, his brother and safety Shilo Sanders, former UGA commit De’Jahn Warren, 2022 No. 1 recruit Travis Hunter and top-50 high school senior Kevin Coleman.