Kia’s new 2022 Carnival SX is the MVP of multipurpose vehicles

By Tigner | Jan 28, 2022

2022 Carnival (Photo courtesy of Kia Motors)

You can say what you want, minivans have had a bad stigma about them. They were the sign of a large family traversing in a boxy vehicle with huge windows and ample seating. Now, that is about to all change. Kia Motors has created the 2022 Carnival SX that transcends the traditional example of vans. The Carnival replaces Kia’s Sedona giving the vehicle a new level of utility and luxury.


Kia calls it a multipurpose vehicle. At first glance, the Carnival gives the impression of having a boxy, SUV-like design. While driving the all-new Carnival, it caught the attention of many people who asked what type of SUV it was. Until you open the sliding back doors, you would think the Carnival was an SUV and not a van (MPV).

The 2022 Carnival SX has many great features. For starters, the Carnival should be in the running for best-looking van of 2022. The new design adds freshness to the brand’s attractive new logo.


