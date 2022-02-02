Washington NFL team selects their new name

The Washington NFL team has finally selected a new name moving forward for their team.

This morning, Feb. 2, the franchise announced that their name will officially be the Commanders, while also unveiling a new logo and uniform to go along with the name. For the past two seasons, the team has played as the Washington Football Team.

One legacy. One unified future. We are the Washington Commanders #TakeCommand pic.twitter.com/Eav9NOV5Mm — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 2, 2022

The journey to find a new name for Washington started in July 2020, with protests around the United States due to the murder of George Floyd. Dan Snyder, the owner of the Washington franchise, had conversations with the league to change the name from “Redskins” because it had long been a racist and offensive name for Native Americans.

Team president Jason Wright and head coach Ron Rivera stressed that they would like to incorporate a military name because of its connection to the nation’s capital. Wright told The Washington Times in January that he hopes the new name will satisfy the fans.

“And while we’ve always understood it would be a nearly impossible task to select a name that all of our fans would identify with as their first pick, we are very excited about our final selection, which aligns with our values, carries forth our rich history, represents the region and, most importantly, is inspired and informed by you, our fans,” Wright said.