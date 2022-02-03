LeBron James is teaching his son Bronny the money game

LeBron James is a businessman. He’s on numerous commercials, has a school in his hometown, and also plays basketball every other night for the Los Angeles Lakers. That’s very motivating, and it may have caught the eye of his son because he’s looking to grow a business as well.

Bronny James, Lebron’s oldest son, is trying to trademark a number of names for himself.

According to Sam Dunn of Boardroom TV, Bronny is looking to trademark the names “BRONNY,” “BJ JR,” AND “BRONALD.”

No one is quite sure why he would want to trademark these names, but besides basketball, Bronny is also embedded in the gaming community. He is currently a member of a popular gaming group called FaZe Clan, which was created in 2010.

LeBron has also tried to trademark some of his favorite sayings, such as “Taco Tuesday.” Unfortunately for him, his request was denied in 2019 after the phrase was described as being commonly used in everyday speech.

Bronny is currently a high school junior at Sierra Canyon in Los Angeles and is ranked as the No. 34 recruit in the 247Sports 2023 rankings.