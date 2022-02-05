Kevin Lemons discusses the impact his family has had in his life

Kevin Lemons is an Atlanta native and choir directing prodigy following in the footsteps of his grandmother and father. Higher Calling was founded when Lemons and the inaugural group of singers were only teenagers, and 25 years later, they released their third album in Sept. 2021, titled Third Round.

How big of an accomplishment is it to mark 25 years with your group Higher Calling?

I am so grateful to see 25 years when the people said that we wouldn’t make it to one. To accomplish 25 years really means a lot to me. I’m so grateful for the people that God has given me from the beginning, all the way to now, and we’re not going to stop. We’re just going to keep going and doing what we got to do.

Your family played a big role in where you are today. How was it being around them?

It’s so funny, because normal people that have grown up in the church, or in the Christian environment, they’re always saying something or doing something that is centered around Christianity. My story was a little different. My father was very heavy in the church, and my grandmother was very heavy. The one thing that I know and that I can remember is that we always listened to gospel music. It was gospel music every day. So I mean, I thank God for them. Because some of the songs that I know today are because of the fact of how I grew up.

