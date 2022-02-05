Saba shares a brighter side of his life on new project

Chicago rapper Saba has carved out a definite path for himself. His poetic storytelling is only surpassed by his elite rap skills. Saba’s latest musical offering, Few Good Things, is an introspective open look into the thoughts of a young Black man who is navigating his trauma and experience along his life’s journey. “Survivors Guilt” featuring GHerbo is the best example of his indomitable style.

“Even in the wintertime they identifyin’ all these n—s dyin’

Ain’t no breakin’ time for the bacon, swine

Is a peace of mind worth leavin’ everything you knew behind?

Move another town and

Hope the trauma don’t amount to what you do in life

‘Cause some people didn’t make it doing life”

Saba demonstrates the humanity of Black men by bringing the issue to the surface. Chicago’s dubious reputation as a city filled with violence with the west and south sides of the city often depicted as wastelands, is more a matter of economic disinvestment and racism. Both maladies exacerbate circumstances that create broken homes with children left to fend for themselves in many cases.

The beauty that emanates from the production is uplifting and is a far different perspective than Saba’s 2018 release CARE FOR ME which was an open letter to his cousin Walter Long Jr. who was killed in Chicago.

CARE FOR ME was an opportunity for Saba to grieve. Few Good Things is Saba turning the corner and existing in a more hopeful space.

“Come My Way” featuring Bone-Thugs-N-Harmony’s Krayzie Bone is one of the best examples of this hopeful space. The vibe is optimistic and feels like a West Side Chicago summer or as Saba says “This sound like tube socks on Madison Ave,” a nod to all of the activity and excitement that can be found on Madison Avenue during the summer. Krayzie Bone sounds like he is in his prime and delivers flawlessly on the track. 6lack, Smino, Pivot Gang, Mereba, Fousheé, Erykah Allen Kane, Joeseph Chilliams, Daoud, Benjamin Earl Turner, Day Wave and The Root’s Black Thought are also featured.

Continue reading on next page.