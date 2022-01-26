Meet Lady London, rap’s new wordsmith

Watching Lady London spit meticulously over the instrumental to Busta Rhyme’s “Put Your Hands Where My Eye Could See” was a moment. The video garnered millions of views and introduced us to a world-class emcee from the Bronx, New York. Many rap legends including Busta flooded the internet singing her praises.

Lady London’s perspective is layered. She has a poet’s delivery and a battle rapper’s ferocity. No bar is wasted. Every word is intentional. Lady London is a star.

London dropped Lady Like: The Boss Tape recently and earned a spot on iTunes’ top 10 Rap/Hip Hop album charts. Rolling out spoke with Lady London about her confidence, lyricism and goals.

Who is Lady London?

The biggest boss. I’m a connoisseur of rhythmical composition in its purest form. I am what the game is missing. I’m walking to the beat of my own drum.

What is your goal?

The goal is to transcend a generation. It’s basically to be so articulate and still relatable to those who don’t come from a poetry background, people who don’t come from an educational background and people who are just the everyday fly girls or get money guys.

Your confidence is amazing. Where does this come from?

God. I am nothing without him. I believe in him. I depend on him.

I believe in everything that I say because if I don’t believe in it no one’s going to believe in it. I’m very confident in what I do.

