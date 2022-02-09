Future and Kevin Samuels collaborate in teaser for new music (video)

Future and viral dating advisor Kevin Samuels have linked up for therapy in Future’s new single “Worst Days.”

Future drops the trailer for his song “Worst Day” featuring Kevin Samuels pic.twitter.com/dH8c0GUWgq — XXL Magazine (@XXL) February 8, 2022

In the video, Future opens up about his bad habits with spending money.

“Admitting you have an addiction is never easy, especially when you do it publicly,” Samuels tells Future. “So Chanel, Birkin, Dior, APs, five-star hotels, vacations. Now last year, how much would you say that you spent on women?”

“Probably, I’d say around two, three million,” Future says. “Every time I see a beautiful woman, I have to splurge. I have to spoil them.”

Samuels has become very popular over the months, due to his approach to giving relationship advice. The relationship guru is known for embarrassing men and women who ask him for advice when trying to find a significant other.

Last week, Samuels and Nicki Minaj joined an Instagram Live where Minaj asked him a series of questions about herself.

The video, which has gained a ton of traction online, was a great marketing strategy from Future, with both he and Samuels being known as “toxic” in the social media community.