High school Lil Nas X attended to close

A metro Atlanta school district recently voted to close the building of the former high school of rapper and pop star Lil Nas X.

The Douglas County School System confirmed to rolling out the board voted to “phase out” and close Lithia Springs High School on Feb. 7.

In 2019, Lil Nas X surprised the school with a pop-up performance of his hit singles “Old Town Road” and “Pannini.”

We brought @LilNasX to his old high school and this happened 🙏🏽 #SevenEP out now @hot1079atl pic.twitter.com/U0cEEG0dsQ — Durtty Daily (@Durtty_Daily) September 10, 2019

“It just feels good to walk through the hallways and not get in trouble for it, you know?” The artist joked with the media on his visit, in a school system video. “That’s the best part. Everybody’s excited.”

He sat down with “CBS Mornings” to talk about the visit with Gayle King as well.

“I definitely felt like some kind of hero, in a way, I guess because everybody was just going crazy,” Lil Nas X said.

Lithia Springs does, however, plan to build a new high school between 2025 and 2027.