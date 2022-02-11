Cardi B and Offset get matching tattoos to celebrate anniversary

According to TMZ, Cardi B and Offset inked their wedding date, 9/20/2017, on the top of their hands.

Celebrity tattooist Nikko Hurtado kept a close eye on the couple, as they filmed the inking for Cardi’s Facebook Watch show “Cardi Tries.”

Cardi B recently gushed that she has “never been happier” in her relationship with Offset. Cardi said their marriage has “never been stronger” following their “challenges” in 2020, which saw her file for divorce before she retracted the paperwork.

Cardi — who has a daughter Kulture, 3, and a newborn son whose name has not yet been made public with Offset — said: “We went through some challenges. You have to learn [about] each other better. I feel like I’ve never been happier.

“I feel like, not even with just with marriage, but our family and unity, the friendship that we have. The ‘I have your back, you have my back.’ It’s never been stronger.”

