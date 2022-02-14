 Skip to content

Say what? Stephen A. Smith says the Lakers need to trade Anthony Davis (video)

By Terry Shropshire | Feb 14, 2022

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (Image source: Instagram – @antdavis23)

ESPN’s marquee talent Stephen A. Smith had the unmitigated gall to suggest that the Los Angeles Lakers should rid themselves of LeBron James’ most dynamic and reliable teammate, Anthony Davis.


Smith preferred the audacious idea on his popular “First Take” show on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, where he said that despite AD’s production, his brittleness makes him a liability that should prompt the Lakers to unload him.

After the Lakers acquired Davis’ services from the Pelicans in 2019, he teamed with King James to deliver the City of Angels an NBA title in 2020, riding on his averages of 27.7 points, 9.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game on a 57.1 shooting percentage.


However, there has been a cacophony of chatter since then that despite boasting averages of 24.2 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest, AD is extremely injury prone and not reliable to stay healthy in critical games.

AD only played in 36 of the Lakers 72 games last year, and he also sat for more than a month this season due to injuries. Meanwhile, the Lakers are hanging from a precarious perch with a putrid 26-31 record. They are currently ranked ninth in the Western Conference and are in danger of missing out on the playoffs altogether, much less having a chance to win the championship.

What do you think of Smith’s suggestion to move AD out of L.A.?

Category:
Tags: , , , ,

Eminem causes stir by kneeling during Super Bowl halftime show (video)

Sha’Carri Richardson questions why figure skater who failed drug test cleared to compete

LeBron James the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, playoffs plus regular season

The Los Angeles Lakers have lost more than half of their games and find themselves in 9th place in the West, despite LeBron James authoring the greatest season in NBA history by a 37-year-old. (Harry How/Getty Images)

How the Lakers managed to turn a contending team into a sub-500 mess

Ye, Bubba Wallace team up with McDonald’s for Super Bowl XVI commercial

Erin Jackson is the 1st Black woman to win gold in Olympic speed skating