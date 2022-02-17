Stephen A. Smith unloads epic rant after Knicks blow 28-point lead (video)

Stephen A. Smith went completely nuclear on ESPN after his New York Knicks blew a 28-point lead to lose yet again in an NBA game against their rival Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday evening, Feb. 16, 2022.

Smith, the host of the “First Take” show, had a conniption as he screamed for an entire minute that the Knicks are “trash” and “horrible” for allowing an opponent to come back from a big lead to vanquish them.

The Knicks started off the game like gang busters as they took a 28-point lead in the second quarter. The Nets seemed helpless and hapless as they were playing without superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving and the recently acquired Ben Simmons. A Knicks victory seemed assured before halftime.

But then something happened. The Nets stormed back on the Knicks behind a rookie named Cam Thomas to gain a shocking 111-106 come-from-behind win. Worse for the Knicks, their epic collapse was broadcast before a national audience on ESPN.

When the game was over, an enraged Smith unloaded both clips into the Knicks coach and players, spewing venom at his favorite team during a prolonged diatribe:

“The New York Knicks are a national disgrace. They’re horrible.”

“They are trash! Horrible!”

“Spike Lee shouldn’t even show up for the rest of the season. Tracy Morgan, don’t go!”

“I wish Knicks’ fans would boycott this team.”

“I am done. I don’t want to go to the Garden. I don’t even want to drive by the Garden. I’m sick of this team. I’m done! Just done!”

Smith’s co-hosts Michael Wilbon and Jalen Rose were cracking up during the tirade and were seen comforting the inconsolable Smith.

Check out Smith’s rant below: