Stephen A. Smith unloads epic rant after Knicks blow 28-point lead (video)
Stephen A. Smith went completely nuclear on ESPN after his New York Knicks blew a 28-point lead to lose yet again in an NBA game against their rival Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday evening, Feb. 16, 2022.
Smith, the host of the “First Take” show, had a conniption as he screamed for an entire minute that the Knicks are “trash” and “horrible” for allowing an opponent to come back from a big lead to vanquish them.
The Knicks started off the game like gang busters as they took a 28-point lead in the second quarter. The Nets seemed helpless and hapless as they were playing without superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving and the recently acquired Ben Simmons. A Knicks victory seemed assured before halftime.
But then something happened. The Nets stormed back on the Knicks behind a rookie named Cam Thomas to gain a shocking 111-106 come-from-behind win. Worse for the Knicks, their epic collapse was broadcast before a national audience on ESPN.
When the game was over, an enraged Smith unloaded both clips into the Knicks coach and players, spewing venom at his favorite team during a prolonged diatribe:
- “The New York Knicks are a national disgrace. They’re horrible.”
- “They are trash! Horrible!”
- “Spike Lee shouldn’t even show up for the rest of the season. Tracy Morgan, don’t go!”
- “I wish Knicks’ fans would boycott this team.”
- “I am done. I don’t want to go to the Garden. I don’t even want to drive by the Garden. I’m sick of this team. I’m done! Just done!”
Smith’s co-hosts Michael Wilbon and Jalen Rose were cracking up during the tirade and were seen comforting the inconsolable Smith.
Check out Smith’s rant below: