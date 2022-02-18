Mississippi teenager allegedly walks out of school and jumps off bridge

Jackson, Mississippi, is mourning the loss of one of its young angels.

On Feb. 16, 2022, a 15-year-old sophomore at Murrah High School reportedly walked out of school and onto an interstate bridge. There was a social media video circulating of a bystander yelling at her not to jump, as cars continue to pass her on the interstate.

The teenager eventually jumped and died. Local news station WLBT chose to conceal the student’s identity out of respect for the family, and rolling out will follow suit, only confirming the student was a Black female.

“The Jackson Public School District is deeply saddened by the recent death of a Murrah High School scholar,” Jackson Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Errick L. Greene’s statement read. “We extend our deepest condolences to the family, classmates and to all Murrah High School team members.”

The New York Times‘ bestselling writer and Jackson native Angie Thomas also added her thoughts on the tragedy.

“PLEASE listen to our kids,” Thomas posted in a tweet. “PLEASE. And if you need someone to talk to yourself, don’t be afraid to reach out.”

The JPS system later introduced a “Mental Health Warmline” for students and teachers, which will be open from 12-8 p.m. local time daily.

“Specifically dedicated to assist families who are overwhelmed due to the challenges of virtual learning and pandemic stressors or those who need directions to resources,” the school system’s social media read.

If your or someone you know needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255 (TALK) or text HOME to 741741.