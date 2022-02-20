How singer-songwriter Adam Ness is bending music with his style

Detroit native Adam Ness is a frequent feature at Tribe, a supper club in Chicago. This writer recently visited Tribe and upon entering the space I could hear, Ness’ voice cut through the background chatter and illuminate it with an angelic quality. The riffs and melodies he is able to create with his voice are mesmerizing. Ness is adding his progressive blend of R&B, soul, rock funk and jazz to the Chicago music scene. His unique approach to singing has allowed him to securing opening act spots for Lalah Hathaway and Raphael Saadiq along with features on rapper Noname’s most recent project Room 25. Rolling out spoke with Ness about his style, what makes him stand out and his most recent project, Sagittarius, Vol. 2.

What are you looking to accomplish with your music?

Storytelling, creating quality music, and connecting with the ears and hearts of listeners.

What makes you different as an artist?

Pushing boundaries. Musically, I love to experiment with blending and fusing different styles — a few supporters coined me as “the music bender.” I love to defy stereotypes. I want to inspire others to be free to be themselves fearlessly.

Describe your style of music.

My music is a combination of lush harmonies, musical grooves and lyrical depth.

Talk about your most recent project.

Sagittarius, Vol. 2 is my most recent album project. It’s been several years in the making. Sagittarius, which is my zodiac sign, is a fire sign. I wanted to give listeners a first-hand glimpse into our wild, fiery, outspoken, and sensual nature. I worked with some amazing people in creating. The album has special guest features from Eryn Allen Kane and Durand Bernarr. I’m most proud of dive I made into production with this album, thanks in large part to the pandemic and not being able to get into traditional studios with my band.I produced and wrote five of the 12 songs.

