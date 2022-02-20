BMW is know for being “the ultimate driving machine” but there is an alluring mystic about the BMW 4 Series Coupe. This car has all the attributes BMW offers but even when it sits idle, but the M440i Coupe’s streamlined sporty profile and athletic accents are eye-catching.

No matter how hard you may try to “just drive” the 2022 BMW M440i one cannot. Once behind the wheel, this car seizes you. The impressive 3.0-liter turbocharged engine produces over 380 horsepower made for truly experiencing this ultimate machine. The first noticeable thing is just how fun this car is to drive. When pulling off, the sport cockpit seats provide support while the seatbelts automatically adjust to fit and lock you in place.

Driving the M440i is exhilarating. From the purr of the dual exhaust tailpipes to driving you get to experience this car. On the open road, driver be warned, you will find yourself exceeding 80 plus miles per hour without realizing it. The sloping roofline and the impressive air inlets, you are slicing through air at high rates of speed before realizing it.

There are a few new features in the BMW M440i Coupe worth mentioning. BMW offers a rear-wheel drive configuration and the ambient interior lighting in all trims. The test-driven model also included an optional Premium package, the power lumbar support, head-up display and gesture controls for the car’s infotainment system. (Gesture control means, with the wave of your finger, you can mute or adjust volume.) BMW offers other good features such as the Active Navigation Guidance and the automatic emergency lane assistant.