Late ‘rolling out’ editor N. Ali Early’s family sets up GoFundMe for support

Family and friends of the late N. Ali Early are graciously reaching out to supporters and community members for assistance in this time of loss and bereavement.

The beloved rolling out senior editor died on Jan. 27. at the age of 47. Early leaves behind wife Tené Early and their three young sons to carry on in an uncertain world without him. A GoFundMe has been set up to assist his wife and children carry on in his absence and to pursue their academic and professional pursuits.

“These donations will be used for household, educational, and other expenses for the family,” Early’s family wrote on the link.

Early was known as a gentle giant with a gift for intellect and insight. He regularly used his talent as an artful communicator to advance Black culture and share important information with his beloved community. Born in Richmond, California his Bay Area roots led him into a career in communications, and established him as a noted media juggernaut in Atlanta.

Reports of his death were featured on theGrio, Yahoo! and Newsbreak.

A celebration of Early’s life will be held on Feb. 22, 2022 in Atlanta, which would have also been his 48th birthday.

All donations to his GoFundMe can be sent here.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/n-ali-earlys-family-fundraiser?utm_campaign=p_lico+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer