‘Rolling out’ senior editor N. Ali Early has died

N. Ali Early, the multitalented senior editor for rolling out, has died.

Early, who was a fiercely proud Bay Area native and began with rolling out at the turn of the century, was a very gifted writer, copy editor and senior editor. He was also the founder of Kreative Souls LLC, a multifaceted media platform that provided writing, marketing and graphic design services for a profusion of esteemed clients.

Above it all, Early’s family defined who he was. He was a very devoted husband to Tené Early and doting father to their three boys, Khalon, Keon and Kalel.

Early’s dream of a career in journalism was birthed in his hometown of Richmond, California, and realized at the renowned Atlanta University Center where he procured his degree in mass media from Clark Atlanta University.

After establishing his roots in Atlanta, Early also became one of the organizers of The Cali Picnic, which was devoted to California natives who also migrated to the Peach State.

Early’s versatility and high skill set enabled him to handle many of rolling out‘s biggest cover stories, including those on Kelly Price, Keri Hilson, Blac Chyna and Angela Rye. Followers of Early attested to his prowess with the pen at rolling out and other platforms.

“N. Ali Early is a prolific writer & journalist who’s always at the top of his game. He knows how to write about a multiplicity of topics from entertainment to politics and impart his viewpoints in a way that’s always easily understood!” said a Facebook follower.

The follower continued: “Secondly, Early is a fluent and phenomenal speaker, which explains why he exudes such ease in interviewing various people at every level. Early’s ability to create websites & capture the essence of the person/product/service is super special.”

Above all else, Early was completely devoted to his wife, with whom he built a loving family. In a tribute to his wife, Early had this to say as he celebrated their recent wedding anniversary:

“As this weekend draws to a close, I’d be remiss not to send another shout-out to my dream girl, Tené Early. It wasn’t the ideal weekend, for obvious reasons, but being able to celebrate another year of you, along with our awesome offspring, is always a dream come true. I adore you and truly cherish the life we live together. Our ups have clearly outshone our downs and that’s all I could ever ask for.”