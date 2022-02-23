 Skip to content
Dr. Monique “Mo Flow” Hedmann-Maxey is a first-year resident physician in the Department of Family Medicine at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center. She is also an advisory board member of Hip-Hop Public Health (HHPH) and a board member of Arts and Minds, Inc. Prior to attending medical school, she served as the director of operations for HHPH as well as program manager at Columbia University Medical Center and Harlem Hospital Center.

 

‘Docta Mo Flow’ gives reasons COVID-19 vaccines have saved lives

February 23, 2022 / Malik Brown

