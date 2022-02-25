Angela Simmons adjusts to ‘country living’ from New York upbringing in season 2 of ‘Just Angela’

Angela Simmons is still here.

The longtime reality TV show star enters the second season of two shows with “Just Angela” and “Social Society.” Both seasons premiered in February.

Simmons recently sat with rolling out to discuss one of the shows and following her current life.

Bring us up to speed on your show “Just Angela.” Where did season one leave off and where does season two take us?

Season one is pretty much similar- it’s just different layers of me, [like] relationship advice. This season, I’m cooking, I’m doing fitness workouts, I’m doing tutorials, I’m teaching you what to wear on dates, or what I would wear.

It’s a lot of different stuff, it’s a mixture. I feel like “Just Angela” are just the layers of myself.

As a girl boss, mom, and TV star with several shows, what else can we expect from ‘Just Angela’?

I feel like on social media, you only get like five seconds or just clips and pictures of what my life is like. So, being able to actually sit down and talk to you guys like this, you’ll get to learn a lot more about me on my show like that because I’m speaking to you as if you’re my friend, and letting you in on what I have going on, or tips and things that I’ve learned on my journey that I can share with you guys to hopefully better your life.

In the show, you said you’re a country girl. How has the transition from big city life to country living been for you?

It’s definitely a change. I’m a new yorker by heart, and will always pretty much be, it’s different.

