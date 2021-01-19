Bow Wow planning album about exes Keyshia Cole, Angela Simmons and more (video)

Bow Wow has no problem kissing and telling, and we might get more insight into some of his past relationships as he discussed his exes with his mother on Monday’s episode of “Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta.”

Laying out the plans for a future project in a clip from the show posted by The Neighborhood Talk, Bow told his mother, “If I do my album, it’s gotta be different from anything that’s ever been done, and I know how all my fans love the relationship girl records. So I said I’m gone do a whole album like that, but I’m gone call it Letter To Me Exes. Each song is about a girl who I shared … like a piece of my life with. There’s gone be a little bit of backlash from it. You just gotta wait and see. … I know the women gone be nervous because it’s Bow, so it’s like, ‘OK, what is he gone say?’ … It’s gone be dope.”

Bow Wow’s mother Teresa Caldwell tried to advise her son that it might not be the best idea and asked if he really intended to call out each of the women by name, but the “Shortie Like Man” rapper persisted. “Yes, the songs are going to be them,” he replied. “But everything is facts, and there’s no dancing around nothing.”

Caldwell then proceeded to mention Keyshia Cole and Angela Simmons, two women the rapper was publically involved with in the past. She also asked jokingly asked if it was 60 or 100 songs. He replied, “How ’bout this? I want you to be surprised. The thing is when they see the track list and they see these names, the internet is going to go crazy. It’s only like nine.”

Mama Bow also confessed that she thought her son only liked strippers and wasn’t aware that he was in nine serious relationships. The name-dropping continued as he said Jhonni Blaze wouldn’t make the album cut but Blac Chyna would. He added, “Hell no [to dating Jhonni Blaze]. I’m talking about a girl who went from dancing to she hit the lotto: Blac Chyna. Don’t nobody know that. That’s all the names I’m gone say.”

