5 years ago he was a waiter, now ESPN’s newest anchor inspires thousands

Max McGee is living the American dream.

Five years ago, he was working about 36 hours a week as a restaurant server. He was making an honest living but always knew he was destined to achieve bigger things in life.

“This is a twisted way to think of it, [but] I woke up pissed off, man,” McGee told rolling out. “Every day because I knew I wasn’t where I was supposed to be.”

After years of getting rejections and moving up the ranks of local news in small markets, he’s now preparing to make his debut on America’s premier sports news show at ESPN’s “SportsCenter.”

His story went viral on Twitter, with over 10,000 retweets and 120,000 likes. Many users saw McGee’s journey to the top in the span of six years heartwarming and inspiring. He began at ESPN on Jan. 31, 2022, but is currently training before he makes his on-air debut, which he plans to announce on his personal social media.

Rolling out recently had the opportunity to ask McGee about his journey and advice to any other aspiring young journalists.

