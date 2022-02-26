Fitness trainer DJ Mitchell shares 3 important tips for staying fit and healthy

DJ Mitchell is a former New York Yankees pitcher and owner of Rockbox Fitness in Marietta, Georgia. Through RockBox Fitness, Mitchell teaches boxing-based workouts in a fight club meets nightclub environment.

How did you get into the boxing realm after playing baseball?

From my baseball career, once it ended, I had a year left of school. I wanted to go back to school, and I finished my last year. I got my business degree, and then after that, you usually hop into what you’re comfortable with. So I did some baseball training, some pitching instruction, some things of that nature. But I just wanted to do something, try something new. I’ve always wanted to own my own business, and I wanted to use my degree. It was during the pandemic that I started looking at franchising. And we came across RockBox. I immediately fell in love, I got to meet the people and I got to meet the [owners]. They’re really about helping people change their lives, and I’ve seen them do it. I’ve seen it in action and I fell in love with that.

