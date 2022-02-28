LeBron James snaps at fans booing him during blowout home loss (videos)

Despite depositing a respectable 32 points on Sunday evening, Feb. 27, 2022, LeBron James and the rest of the Los Angeles Lakers were booed by infuriated fans in the stands and criticized by pundits on sports shows for their lackluster effort.

The Lakers looked moribund and shiftless while getting disemboweled by the New Orleans Pelicans, 123-95, during a home game.

The team’s effort was so putrid that Lakers owner Jeanie Buss walked out of the arena in disgust in the third quarter with the squad down 78-53 and the game a forgone conclusion.

The fans in the expensive seats, indignant that they paid so much for so little effort by their team, began ripping its most visible player.

An exasperated James took umbrage at one fan who had some advice for King James.

“Tell me one thing you know about basketball besides the ball going in,” LeBron clapped back, prompting cheers from fans nearby.

King James is the only one registering a pulse consistently for the Lakers this season. He currently ranks third in the NBA in scoring at 29 points per game, the best scoring average ever for a player who is 35 or over.

This is not the first time fans have gotten on LBJ and the Lakers. Another episode popped off earlier this year that resulted in the fans being removed from the courtside seats.