Rick Ross films himself cutting down his massive trees (video)

Music mogul Rick Ross is a multi-hyphenate icon in the most unusual way. He is already known as the multimillionaire maven who manicures his massive lawns.

And now we can add the title “lumberjack” to the many things that Ricky Rozay will do himself at his mammoth mansion in south suburban Atlanta.

Ross, who was born in Clarksdale, Mississippi, as William Leanord Roberts II, still lives by that blue-collar ethos he emanates from as he took chainsaws to his massive oak trees.

The 46-year-old told his 14 million Instagram fans that a man said he would charge Ross $1K per tree to cut down 10 trees, bringing the total to $10K. Ross said he was appalled.

“I just told my homie, ‘You go to Home Depot and you go get me the biggest motherf—–n’ saw there is with a big chain, and you crank that motherf—-r. Imma cut the trees down.’ You heard me? The thing about business, I’m hands on so Imma handle my own … Hold on, I need someone to hit Kanye and tell Kanye I need some of them boots, I’m going to cut the tree down. I need some boots. Yeezy! I need them boots, baby!”

After his declaration, Ross donned a large cowboy hat as he stood on the balcony of his mansion. The “Aston Martin Music” emcee was determined to make room for his farm animals.

In the next clip, Ross posted a video of himself sawing his trees down before taking to his ATV and doing celebratory donuts.

“Instead of me paying $10,000 to an outsider, went to Home Depot and bought two new saws for $2,000,” Ross said. “Was really only $5,000 worth of work. You take the $5,000, give that to your homie. You still got $3,000 for ya pockets.”