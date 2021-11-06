 Skip to content

Rick Ross tells Scottie Pippen to boss up and stop crying about Michael Jordan

November 6, 2021  

Michael "Ice-Blue" Harris

Michael "Ice-Blue" Harris

Rick Ross – (Photo Credit: Eddy “Precise” Lamarre)

Scottie Pippen’s new memoir Unguarded is set to hit bookstores on Nov. 9. In the book he discusses his disdain for former teammate Michael Jordan and how he was viewed in the ESPN documentary on the 1990s Chicago Bulls called The Last Dance which centered around Jordan.


In a passage from the book, Pippen writes that the film “glorified Michael Jordan while not giving nearly enough praise to me and my proud teammates. How dare Michael treat us that way after everything we did for him and his precious brand … To make things worse, Michael received $10 million for his role in the doc while my teammates and I didn’t earn a dime.”

While Pippen’s book awaits next Tuesday’s release, rapper Rick Ross had his own opinion on the subject and dropped a few choice words and advice for Pippen.


“So look I gotta question and it’s related to Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and business. I just came across where Scottie Pippen said Michael Jordan got paid $10 million for the documentary and he and his teammates received nothing. First thing that comes to my mind is, “F— you Scottie Pippen.’ You ain’t handle your business when you were negotiating your own contract 30 years ago, you got f—–. And what you want, Mike to negotiate your contract? Then when it came to this documentary you got f—- again and waited two years to say I got f—-d,” states the Rich Forever rapper.

Ross then explained that charity is not part of a business negotiation and you have to know when to walk way.

