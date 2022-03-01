TikTok star arrested by FBI after displaying incriminating evidence in videos

Law enforcement agencies have stated for years that many career criminals are often so thirsty for attention from others, they frequently make themselves much easier targets for cops who are hunting for them.

The U.S. Department of Justice used the TikTok videos from a Detroit influencer to bust him for a series of alleged convenience store robberies in the metro area over a three-month period.

Chozen Terrell-Hannah, 22, was arrested by FBI agents on Feb. 23, 2022, after the white Nike sneakers with red spots that this talented dancer wore in his TikTok videos were also the ones he had on during the four robberies during a three-month span.

Another distinctive feature that gave the suspect away is his pink hair that peaked through the black ski mask he wore during one alleged robbery. Fox 2 Detroit reports that Terrell-Hannah has confessed to all four robberies.

He faces up to 20 years in prison for robbery affecting interstate commerce and for using a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

