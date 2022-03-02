Officers plead not guilty to charges of shooting Black man dozens of times

Two officers pleaded not guilty in state court on March 1 to charges in the shooting death of Jamarion Robinson.

In July 2016, Jamarion Robinson, a 26-year old Black man, was shot 76 times as he was in his girlfriend’s East Point apartment when a group of local law enforcement and federal officers arrived on a no-knock warrant.

After five years, Eric Heinze and Kristopher Hutchens were each indicted on two counts of felony murder, aggravated assault, burglary, and two counts each of making false statements and violation of oath to a public officer.

The case had been denied before the grand jury several times, with the latest reason being because of the pandemic. There was also a hold-up in the case because of the lack of body cam footage available. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Ural Glanville set a Sept. 12 trial date.

Monteria Robinson, Jamarion’s mother, has been fighting for justice since the day of the incident, stating that her son suffered from schizophrenia and saying that officers were not trained to execute search warrants for people with psychiatric conditions.

Outside of the courthouse, Robinson says this is the first step in her years of waiting for answers.

“We’re long overdue,” Robinson said. “We’ve been waiting for six years.”