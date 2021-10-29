U.S. Marshal finally indicted 5 years after Black man was shot 76 times

On Oct. 26, the Fulton County grand jury indicted two officers in the 2016 death of Jamarion Robinson, a Black man who was shot 76 times in July 2016, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Eric Heinze and Kristopher Hutchens were each indicted on two counts of felony murder, aggravated assault, burglary and two counts each of making false statements and violation of oath to a public officer.

Heinze works with the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force. Hutchens is a Clayton County police officer, who worked with the U.S. Marshals at the time of Robinson’s killing.

On July 28, 2016, Robinson was in his girlfriend’s East Point apartment when a group of local law enforcement and federal officers arrived on a no-knock warrant. East Point Police said Robinson, who they knew suffered from mental illness, shot at the officers before they returned gunfire. The 26-year-old was shot 76 times.

Former Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard said the investigation was slowed because of the lack of body cam footage available. His mother Monteria Robinson responded her son’s body was all the body cam proof officials needed.

Robinson was a former Clark Atlanta University student, and his mother released the pictures of her son’s corpse to rolling out in 2018.