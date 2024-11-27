Raheem AI founder accused of misusing donations amid police brutality mission

In a shocking turn of events, Brandon Anderson, the founder of Raheem AI, is facing serious allegations of financial misconduct. What began as a noble mission to combat police brutality has now spiraled into a scandal that has caught the attention of the D.C. Attorney General’s office.

The lawsuit against Raheem AI

On Nov. 25, 2024, D.C. Attorney General Brian L. Schwalb filed a lawsuit against Anderson and his organization, Raheem AI, for allegedly violating nonprofit and workers’ rights laws. The lawsuit claims that Anderson misappropriated $75,000 from the nonprofit, which was intended to improve community interactions with law enforcement, to fund personal luxuries such as lavish vacations and high-end shopping sprees.

Financial mismanagement and legal violations

According to the Attorney General’s office, Raheem AI has been operating without a treasurer since 2020, a violation of D.C. nonprofit laws that require a separation of financial duties. This lack of oversight allegedly allowed Anderson to exercise unchecked control over the organization’s finances.

In addition to the misuse of funds, the lawsuit highlights that Raheem AI failed to pay its Deputy Director tens of thousands of dollars in earned wages. Furthermore, the organization reportedly coerced her into signing an illegal non-compete clause, raising further questions about its operational ethics.

Brandon Anderson’s background and vision

Anderson founded Raheem AI in 2017 as a tribute to his fiancé, Raheem, who was tragically killed by police in Oklahoma in 2007. Anderson’s vision for Raheem AI was to create a platform that would allow individuals to file complaints against police officers directly from their smartphones. He aimed to provide an alternative to 911, dispatching aid workers instead of police to handle non-violent incidents such as mental health crises and drug overdoses.

In a 2021 interview on “Rebels with a Cause,” Anderson expressed the profound impact of his fiancé’s death on his life, stating, “My partner’s death threw me into two years of clinical depression. The loss of my partner — the killing of my partner — by the police changed my life forever.”

Challenges faced by Raheem AI

Despite raising over $4 million in donations, Raheem AI has faced significant challenges in executing its mission. The concept, which Anderson described as a “Yelp for police,” encountered technical issues. Some police departments accept complaints online, while others require individuals to report in person or over the phone, complicating the implementation of Anderson’s vision.

Attorney General’s stance

Attorney General Schwalb has made it clear that his office is committed to holding Anderson accountable for the alleged misuse of charitable donations. In a statement, he emphasized, “Brandon Anderson misused charitable donations to fund lavish vacations and shopping sprees, and the Raheem AI board of directors let him get away with it … My office will not allow people to masquerade behind noble causes while violating the law.”

The broader implications

This scandal raises critical questions about accountability within nonprofit organizations, especially those focused on social justice and community welfare. The allegations against Anderson serve as a reminder of the importance of transparency and ethical governance in nonprofits, particularly those that rely on public trust and donations to fulfill their missions.

As the lawsuit unfolds, it will be essential to monitor the developments surrounding Raheem AI and its founder. The outcome could have significant implications not only for the organization but also for the broader movement against police brutality and the role of nonprofits in advocating for social change.

The case against Anderson and Raheem AI underscores the complexities and challenges faced by organizations dedicated to social justice. As the legal proceedings continue, the community will be watching closely, hoping for accountability and a reaffirmation of the values that these organizations stand for.