Kim Kardashian and Ye West declared legally single; divorce still ongoing

Kim Kardashian has finally been granted her wish.

On March 2, Kardashian was granted the request to change her marital status, after her seven-year marriage with Ye West. The West in her last name is now officially gone.

Kardashian was on a video call for the court hearing, while West was absent. He had publicly fought against the separation and wanted to continue their relationship together.

Even though both Kardashian and West’s marital status is single, they are continuing to work out a divorce settlement.

According to West’s attorney, Samantha Spector, West was always in support of a divorce.

“Kanye’s paperwork has always indicated that his problems with the divorce was only procedural,” Spector told “E! News.” “Moreover, he was always in support of the divorce only if Kim satisfied the procedural requirements to protect rights under the California law.”

For Kardashian, a source close to her said that she is relieved now that her marital status has changed.

“Kim is feeling a huge sense of relief now that she has been declared legally single,” the insider told “E! News.” “She is very happy and feels she is one step closer to reclaiming her independence and being able to move on in her life.”