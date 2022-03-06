Johnny Brown of ‘Good Times’ fame has died at 84

Johnny Brown, the actor best known for his role as building superintendent Nathan Bookman on the classic sitcom “Good Times” in the 1970s, has passed away at age 84.

Brown’s wife of 61 years, June Brown, confirmed Brown’s passing while the daughter, Sharon Brown, conveyed the family’s abject devastation on Instagram.

“Our family is devastated. Devastated. Devastated. Beyond heartbroken. Barely able to breathe,” Sharon Brown wrote in the caption. “We respectfully ask for privacy at this time because we need a minute to process the unthinkable. To articulate the depths of profound sadness.”

Sharon Brown said her father was “was literally snatched out of our lives” and then stated that he “was the absolute best. We love him so very much.”

Brown landed the role for the Chicago-set CBS comedy “Good Times,” which was a spinoff from the hit show “Maude.”

Brown parlayed his national fame by becoming a regular cast member on the hit show “Laugh-In” as well as “The Jeffersons,” “Family Matters,” “Sister, Sister,” “Martin,” and “The Wayans Bros.”

Janet Jackson, who made her sitcom debut at age 10 on “Good Times,” conveyed her love for the kind-spirited man.

“Such loving memories of our time together,” Jackson penned. “You were full of laughter and forever smiling. Always so sweet and so kind to me. I love you and will miss you. 🤍 #JohnnyBrown 🙏🏽.”

BernNadette Stanis, who played Thelma on the immortal show, said he was “devastated to hear about my dear friend Johnny Brown who played Bookmen on our show ‘Good Times’. I will miss all the stories about SammyDavis Jr. Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and even John Wayne. His talent was beyond measure,”