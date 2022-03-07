Atlanta Falcons star wide receiver suspended for violating gambling policy

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has suspended Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley indefinitely through the 2022 season for betting on NFL games during the 2021 season.

On March 7, the NFL states that the betting took place during a five-day period in November 2021 while Ridley was not with the team on the non-football illness list. He only played five games for the Falcons in 2021.

On Oct. 31, 2021, Ridley sent out a Twitter post that said, “These past few weeks have been very challenging and as much as I’d like to be on the field competing with my teammates, I need to step away from football at this time and focus on my mental wellbeing. This will help me be the best version of myself now and in the future.”

Ridley never returned to the team, and the organization didn’t have an update on his status as well.

The Falcons released a statement on March 7 regarding Ridley’s suspension which says “We were first made aware of the league’s investigation on Feb. 9. We have cooperated fully with the investigation since receiving notice and support the league’s findings and actions. We are moving forward in the 2022 season with the decision that was made. With the decision that was made by the NFL, any further questions on the investigation should be directed to the league office.”

In a letter Goodell wrote to Ridley notifying him of his suspension, he says “There is nothing more fundamental to the NFL’s success — and to the reputation of everyone associated with our league — than upholding the integrity of the game. This is the responsibility of every player, coach, owner, game official, and anyone else employed in the league. Your actions put the integrity of the game at risk, threatened to damage public confidence in professional football, and potentially undermined the reputations of your fellow players throughout the NFL.”

Ridley can apply for reinstatement to the league starting on Feb. 15, 2023. He can also appeal the suspension if he’d like.