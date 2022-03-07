The Game makes bold statement about Eminem; doubles down on IG

When artists appear on “Drink Champs” to talk with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN, there’s no telling what will be said. In the most recent example, The Game was a guest on March 4 and made a bold statement about Eminem.

“Eminem is Eminem, I like Eminem,” The Game said. “He’s one of the f—— good MCs, great MCs. I used to think Eminem was better than me. He not, he’s not.”

We can’t say it was the liquor that was making The Game say that, because he doubled down on his statements on March 6 during an Instagram Live session.

“Is Eminem better than me? He [sic] not, bro, The Game said. “And I think the best way to see if he is or if I am is let’s rap about it. Let’s get up. Let’s get in the studio. Let’s rap about it. Let’s do something. Let’s put something out. Let’s see, because that’s what this s— is, bro. It’s rap.”

The Game continued, and let people know when it’s time to get in the booth, nobody can stand up to him.

“I also gave his props in the same accord. As far as being better than me, no. Eminem is not better than me. I’m better than him. I said it again and I’ll keep saying it again. It is what it is. You can take it, run and go tell him, do whatever you want because when it’s time to get down and it’s time to grab that mic and stand in front of that microphone and that booth, I’m gone air motherf—— out every time, bro.”

It looks like The Game wants to battle Eminem in a Verzuz, but the question is whether Eminem would be willing to do that.