Smokey Robinson hates being called African American instead of ‘Black’ (video)

Do not call Smokey Robinson an “African American.”

The Motown legend eschews the term in favor of calling himself “Black” and “Black American.”

The incomparable crooner, songwriter, producer and one-time president of Motown elaborated on “The View” talk show on why he recoils from “African American.” It was during Robinson’s discussion about his poem, “Black American,” which was recently turned into an animation by a teacher named Joe Young, that Robinson explained why.

“I resent being called African American … I think that when you do that, you’re disclaiming all the things, all the contributions that Black people have made to America. I consider myself to be a Black American and I enjoy being called Black,” Robinson, 82, told the hosts.

“Black has been so negativized as a color down throughout history, by those who wanted to negativize it. And so, it spilled over into the Black community and to the Black people. And even Black people back in the day calling each other Black was a sign for a fight. So, I resent being called African American because Black people have contributed so much to the development of the United States of America.”

Robinson’s proclamation garnered mostly positive feedback from fans, though some felt that the “You Better Shop Around” singer was not acknowledging his ancestral roots.