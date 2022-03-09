Nicki Minaj sends words of encouragement to Black men

Nicki Minaj and Joe Budden had an amazing conversation on Instagram Live on March 8, as the female rap star took time to uplift Black men and give them their flowers.

“Dear Black men, I f—— love you,” Minaj said. “Dear Black men, I appreciate you. Dear Black men, you are needed and wanted, and dear Black men, you are the only men on this planet that, as little boys, you don’t get to be nurtured and treated like a child, like a baby, like someone’s thing that needs to be loved and hugged and kissed and told that we love you.”

Through her experience of raising her own son, Minaj has learned that men deserve the same love that children have.

“A lot of [times], especially Black men, they’re not even allowed to show their emotions.”

“They get told, you got to man up, you got to do this and you got to do that. You got to be the man of the house before you even … You know what I’m saying? A lot of times, the man needs to be treated like that, ladies. You know how we nurture our sons and our children, and we just adore them and kiss on them? They want that, they need that too. So, I just want to make sure that I let Black men know for the rest of their lives I love you, and we need you.”

Budden had nothing but positive words as Minaj shined a light on Black men in the world.

“I love this. I love that you’re spewing this, I love that this is the message,” Budden said.