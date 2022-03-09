Search
START TYPING AND PRESS ENTER TO SEARCH

The Game explains why Eminem sold more records than him

By Terry Shropshire | Mar 9, 2022

Eminem (Photo credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for Bonnaroo Arts And Music Festival / Bang Media)

On Monday, The Game loudly trumpeted his belief that Eminem is not a better rapper than he is and boldly called out Em to face off against him.


On Tuesday, The Game has suggested that the only reason why Slim Shady has sold millions more records than he has is that Eminem was just a “pawn” in the music machine that powered his meteoric rise. He also proclaimed on Twitter that the rapper born in Detroit as Marshall Mathers is a “yes man” who is servile to “massa.”

To many observing hip-hop fans, it seems like The Game is trying to coax and punk Eminem into entering a marquee Verzuz showdown.


The Compton-born rapper, whose birth name is Jayceon Terrell Taylor, roared on “Drink Champs” on Monday. Afterward, he was obviously still filled with frenetic energy and went off on a prolonged Twitter tirade on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. He unleashed a torrent of rage at Eminem and the major record execs who seemingly exalt and protect their flavor of choice over the raw rebels like The Game.

 

 

 

 

Category:
Tags: , , , ,

Ye sounds off after ‘Donda 2’ was disqualified from the Billboard charts

Dallas man charged with killing 18 elderly women over 2-year span speaks out

Drs. Boyce Watkins and Ken Harris energize Black entrepreneurs during the annual State of Black Business Summit in Detroit