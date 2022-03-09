The Game explains why Eminem sold more records than him

On Monday, The Game loudly trumpeted his belief that Eminem is not a better rapper than he is and boldly called out Em to face off against him.

On Tuesday, The Game has suggested that the only reason why Slim Shady has sold millions more records than he has is that Eminem was just a “pawn” in the music machine that powered his meteoric rise. He also proclaimed on Twitter that the rapper born in Detroit as Marshall Mathers is a “yes man” who is servile to “massa.”

To many observing hip-hop fans, it seems like The Game is trying to coax and punk Eminem into entering a marquee Verzuz showdown.

The Compton-born rapper, whose birth name is Jayceon Terrell Taylor, roared on “Drink Champs” on Monday. Afterward, he was obviously still filled with frenetic energy and went off on a prolonged Twitter tirade on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. He unleashed a torrent of rage at Eminem and the major record execs who seemingly exalt and protect their flavor of choice over the raw rebels like The Game.

Translation for those of you who don’t know how major record companies do business: it’s a machine designed to work for the artists who PLAY NICE in massa’s house. I was TOO REAL, TOO UNAPOLOGETICALLY BLACK & cut the puppet strings early on in my career n decided to rebel. — The Goat (@thegame) March 9, 2022

Major labels are known for BUYING ALBUMS & paying off everyone to boost sales of the artists THEY CHOOSE to shine the light on. If you ain’t dancin’ to massa’s tune, you lose your budget & the machine is taken off your project and put to work on another artist who’s willing to SD — The Goat (@thegame) March 9, 2022