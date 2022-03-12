Hip-hop artist Canyon travels his path to destiny

Meet hip-hop artist Canyon, hailing from New York City. After his successful single “Shark Tank” featuring Raekwon of the legendary Wu-Tang Clan, Canyon returned to the scene with some new musical heat. With his latest single, “Friends,” Canyon is steering his way in a new creative direction.

What makes you different from other artists?

What makes me different from other artists is the multitude of moods I create. I’m unique in that my songs don’t really fit a mold. I have my own genuine sound that continues to expand as I grow.

How would you define your personal brand?

I’d define my brand as authentic. I’m about leaving a legacy, doing good, being light-hearted sometimes, serious at others. A person who treats everyone like an equal and is brave enough to talk about real things in life. It feels like it’s quickly resonating with many people around the world.

How would you define your sound?

As for how I’d define my sound, it’s very creative and eclectic. A nice mixture of more experimental Kid Cudi, Mac Miller, Tyler the Creator type rap. I also have 50 straight high-quality bars on “Shark Tank” with Raekwon from Wu-Tang Clan. I’m a student of the game, and you can hear that in my music.

If you could go back five years ago and tell yourself something, what would it be?

I’d tell myself, you are on the right path, and you are not wrong about who you think you could be. Stay writing lyrics and keeping the blade sharp, and your day will come.

What is next for you?

My album Meanwhile is next. I have musical features from such artists as Big K.R.I.T., Jadakiss, Raekwon, Slim Thug, Kxng Crooked, Lou from Paradise, and more. It is a crazy new school old school mix of sounds, and the album really tells a complete story. Before then, I will be releasing the video for my song “Friends,” which I hope everyone enjoys.

Canyon music is now streaming on all music platforms.