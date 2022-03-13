Meet Sunshine Reigns of the morning radio show All Hustle No Fear Hits 92.3 ATL

Rolling out is honoring Black women for Women’s History Month. We had the pleasure of interviewing Sunshine Reigns, better known as The Hood Unicorn, the host of All Hustle No Fear morning radio show on Hits 92.3 ATL.

How important is it for women to have a voice in your particular field?

I really feel that terrestrial radio has typically been a male-dominated field, but with the rise of internet radio and podcast platforms, women’s voices are stronger and louder than ever before. This is important because our stories need to be heard in our voice with our words, our opinions and our truths.

What are some of the main issues facing women of color and black women particularly?

Unfortunately, it seems as if black women have to live and reside in the space that society sees fit for them. Black women are multifaceted and diverse. We are everything from dancers to artists and entrepreneurs, lawyers, doctors, stay-at-home moms, teachers and more. We are emo, hood, sophisticated. We are Afropunk, weirdos and everything in between. We do not fit into a label. Unfortunately, it feels as though the world can only see black women in one light and one viewpoint. If we challenge the status quo, then obviously there must be something wrong with us. Or we must think we are better than someone else, or we have the “big head”. This is very problematic. Hopefully, I can help to change that narrative.

What are your thoughts on the woman’s role within the family unit?

Being a woman, an entrepreneur and a mother and running a family is such a difficult task when you add society’s pressures of what a mother is supposed to look like, how she’s supposed to act and the things that she is supposed to do, it becomes even harder. Now add the fact that black women are not allowed to show any weakness, and it becomes extremely unattainable. Men have the luxury of being able to have a family and goals and ambitions. But, society makes women feel as though the end all be all for women is motherhood. I don’t believe this narrative. I believe as a woman if you really want to show your children how to be successful and happy, then you have to be active in your community and have leadership roles. You have to show them what this looks like. Success is not something that you can tell someone to do. As a mother of 2 kids, a wife and an entrepreneur I do not want to live vicariously through my kids’ triumphs, successes and achievements. I want to have my own and use them as a guide for my children to follow.

